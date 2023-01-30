Potchefstroom [South Africa], January 29 (ANI): India put up a terrific display in the final against England to emerge as the first-ever winners at the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. As India clinched the crown let's take a look at the team's journey towards World Cup glory.

India started their Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa. A dazzling 92 not out from Shweta Sehrawat spearheaded India's dominant, seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa, in their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Group D clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

In their next match in the tournament, India shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first team to score over 200 runs in an innings at the inaugural ICC Under19 Women's T20 World Cup in their commanding, 122-run victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Having been put in to bat at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, Shafali Verma's side made the UAE regret the call with explosive innings that began aggressively and never let up as they rocketed to a record score of 219/3.

After doing the damage against hosts, South Africa, in chasing a potentially tricky total in their tournament opener, India's openers, Shweta Sehrawat and Verma again set a blistering tone with a first-wicket partnership of 111 by the time the latter was dismissed for an innings top score of 78 midway through the ninth over.

The approach between the two seems to dovetail nicely: Sehrawat (92 not out against South Africa and 74 not out against the UAE) dropped anchor while Verma - whose runs against the UAE came off 34 balls and featured 12 fours and four sixes - goes the fierce route.

As a result, Sehrawat has hit 30 fours but is yet to clear the ropes in her unbeaten 166 runs, while Verma has smashed 21 boundaries and five sixes for a strike rate well above 200.

In their third Group match, India confirmed their spot at the top of Group D, as they overpowered Scotland by 85 runs, in their final group fixture of the ICC Under19 Women's T20 World Cup in Benoni.

India signalled their intent by choosing to bat when they won the toss, and even the loss of captain, Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya relatively early, didn't derail their plans. G Trisha's sparkling 57 off 51 balls was studded with six boundaries. She received good support from the reliable Richa Ghosh, as they added 70 for the third wicket. With this power-packed performance, India moved onto the Super Six stage.

However, India's unbeaten run in the tournament came to an end as they suffered seven wickets defeat against Australia.

Australia put themselves squarely in the hunt for an ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final spot, after they defeated India by seven wickets in their Super Sixes clash at the North-West University Oval. Rhys McKenna won the toss and chose to bowl first, as the Aussies looked to hit the ground running. The decision paid dividends, and India were bundled out for 87.

In their Super SIX Group 1 match, India knew they had to beat Sri Lanka convincingly as they looked for a semi-final slot in the tournament. Chopra cast a spell of accuracy and deception, nabbing four wickets for just 5 runs in her spell of four brilliant overs, which also included a maiden.

A stunning spell of leg-spin bowling by Parshavi Chopra led India to a hasty, seven-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in their second Super Six match in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom. They displayed strong fight and bouncebackability after their loss against Australia just one day ago.

In the semi-finals of the Under-19 T20 Women's World Cup, India become the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup finalist, after a dominant, eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first semi-final at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Shweta Sehrawat's stunning, and unbeaten 61 from just 45 balls, propelled India to victory with 34 balls to spare, after they had restricted New Zealand to 107 for nine. Sehrawat helped herself to ten boundaries, adding 33 for the first wicket with captain Shafali Verma (10) and 62 for the second wicket with Soumya Tiwari (22 off 26 balls).

Team India faced England in the final to clinch their first-ever Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winners on Sunday, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom.

Led by a superb bowling performance and an impressive fielding display, India had England on the back foot right from the word go after opting to bowl first in the final. Bowling England out for 68, India chased down the target with seven wickets and six overs to spare, sparking off huge celebrations in the camp.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India's march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered. (ANI)

