World News | Earthquake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Tibet

Lhasa [Tibet], January 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Tibet on Sunday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

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In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 25/01/2026 04:23:01 IST, Lat: 28.58 N, Long: 87.29 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2015207617992487329?s=20

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An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Tibet early Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 28.37°N and longitude 88.02°E.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. (ANI)

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