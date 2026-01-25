Nabadwip (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday alleged that the West Bengal government is trying to trigger riots by creating disturbance the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing camps across the state. Addressing a public gathering in Nabadwip, the politician claimed that the ruling party is seeking to create disturbances during the administrative exercise.

"The Chief Minister wants to instigate riots by creating disturbances at the SIR hearing camps, but we will not let this happen", said Mithun Chakraborty at a public meeting in Nabadwip.

Responding to questions from journalists after a public meeting in Bhuluka, Nabadwip, BJP's star campaigner and leader Mithun Chakraborty said, that the TMC is creating havoc and mess at various hearing centres related to the SIR in West Bengal. He alleged that the Chief Minister wants riots to break out so that she can use them to win the elections, but the BJP will not allow this to happen.

Mithun Chakraborty further stated that the Chief Minister is instigating trouble by repeatedly saying "Khela Hobe" but the BJP will not resort to such tactics. However, he added that she should keep in mind that they, too will play the game. He also said that they apprehend violence in the upcoming assembly elections; in fact, violence is already happening. He emphasised that the Trinamool Congress "will not be allowed to play alone in election games; BJP too will participate in the game."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chief Secretary, and police officials to implement the Supreme Court's order to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

The ECI directed the West Bengal CEO that the names of the persons, logical discrepancies category and also under the category of 'unmapped', to be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka, and Block Office of every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas by January 24 as said by the apex court. (ANI)

