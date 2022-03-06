Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 6 (ANI): India batter Pooja Vastrakar feels delighted after her knock helped her side defeat Pakistan in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-around bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"I'm very happy, my first player of the match award, in my first WC game. The plan was to somehow try and get to 200. I like to bat in pressure situations, even in domestics, I told the same to Sneh (Rana), to keep the partnership going," said Pooja Vastrakar in a post-match presentation.

"The batters told us that the wicket was slow, so the target was 200, but we didn't bat differently. The physio said that the injury will heal quickly and I'll be back soon," he added.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

