FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played on March 06, 2022 (Sunday) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as both teams look to end the league stage on a high. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Hyderabad FC 2–1 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Video Highlights.

Both teams have their fates sealed and will be aiming to end the league campaign with a positive result. With Mumbai’s loss last night Kerala Blasters have secured themselves a semifinal place and will finish fourth irrespective of the result in this game. Meanwhile, FC Goa can finish as high as eight with a win in this encounter.

When is FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on March 06, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

