New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria packed a powerful punch to win her opening bout against Nyambega Beatrice Ambros of Tanzania via a RSC verdict at the Women's World Championships here on Friday.

Shashi Chopra (63kg) continued the winning momentum as she notched a facile 5-0 win over Mwangi Teresiah of Kenya.

India, however, suffered its first casualty as Shruti Yadav (70kg), who had replaced Sanamacha Chanu, succumbed to a 0-5 defeat at the hands of China's Zhou Pan.

Competing in the 60kg events, Jaismine, who won the bronze in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, needed less than 90 seconds to end the bout.

The Indian was at her a belligerent best as she unleashed a series of jabs on her opponent. The referee gave the Tanzanian boxer two standing counts before he was forced to stop the contest.

It was the third RSC win by an Indian boxer in the tournament.

On the opening day, reigning champion Nikhat Zareen and Preeti had won after the referee stopped their respective bouts.

Jaismine will face Samadova Mijgona of Tajikistan in the next round.

Shashi too dominated her bout. The Indian proved to be too strong for her opponent as she utilised her deft jabs and stern defence to win the bout comfortably.

She will take on the 2022 Asian Championships silver medallist Kito Mai of Japan in the Round of 16.

In the final Indian bout of the day, Shruti, who was disadvantaged because of her height, threw a lot of punches but was unable to connect.

Shruti struggled with her balance and her footwork looked sluggish. The Chinese boxer, on the other hand, utilised her long reach as she did not let Shruti come near and attack.

Two Indian pugilists, CWG champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), will begin their campaign on Saturday.

