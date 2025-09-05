Liverpool [UK], September 5 (ANI): Sakshi continued India's fine start to the World Boxing Championships, outclassing her Ukrainian opponent in the women's 54 kg category in the opening round in Liverpool on Thursday.

Sakshi secured a win over her Ukrainian opponent by 5-0 via RSC (Referee Stopped Contest), as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Also Read | Brazil vs Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs CHI on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Earlier, Pawan Bartwal provided India a winning start to their World Boxing Championships campaign as he got the better of Brazil's Michael Douglas Trindade, a Paris Olympian, in a close men's 55kg bout in Liverpool, UK, on Thursday.

Bartwal displayed his boxing acumen under pressure in the third and final round to keep his Brazilian opponent at bay and still impress the judges with his punches to win the first round bout 3:2.The two boxers were deadlocked after the first two rounds, with Trindade nullifying Bartwal's advantage in the second round, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Also Read | Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs VEN on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for boxing, and is looking to underline their growing stature in world boxing.

Two other Indians, Sanamacha Chanu (women's 70kg) and Harsh Choudhary (men's 90kg) will in action in the evening session.

The Indian contingent for the World Boxing Championships, which is underway at Liverpool, UK on Thursday, have been handed a decent draw with medal contender Hitesh Gulia (men's 70kg), Abhinash Jamwal (men's 65kg), Nikhat Zareen (women's 51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (women's 70kg) avoiding tricky opponents early in the competition and were given byes. While Gulia, Jamwal, Lovlina have a bye in the opening round, Nikhat Zareen will take on Jennifer Lozana of USA.

Indian boxers have impressed in the two World Boxing Cup competitions in Brazil and Kazakhstan, winning a total of 17 medals, including four gold.

The World Boxing Championships will be the first time that both men's and women's competitions will be held together, and over 544 boxers from 68 national federations will be competing in 20 weight categories. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)