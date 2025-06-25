Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) The World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Wednesday announced the launch of 'WPBL On Tour', a series of off-season events including a multi-city tournament to grow the sport across the country.

This off-season initiative of franchise-led tournaments and events is aimed at expanding the community engagement of the sport, which enjoyed some success in the first season of of WPBL.

'WPBL on Tour' will be held in the six franchise cities over a span of four months with plus days of on-ground engagement.

Each WPBL franchise will play host to a city-based tournament in their home territory, which shall see the league assist with strategic, marketing, and financial support.

The World Pickleball League will enable the franchise to organise tournaments that will be open to local pickleball players and enthusiasts, and offer an opportunity to them to compete under the banner of their city's team.

Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, said, "'WPBL On Tour' is our way of empowering our franchises to grow their local presence, build loyal communities, and embed pickleball into the cultural fabric of their cities with a year-round engagement."

