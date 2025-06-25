After successfully hosting WWE Money in the Bank PLE, the company is set to offer its latest PLE this weekend. The Night of Champions 2025 will be held in Saudi Arabia, but not every title will be on the line. This year's Night of Champions will be more about the grand finale for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. The qualifiers have gone throughout June. The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will face their respective world champions at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, fans can check out the match details below. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 23: Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill Win King & Queen of Ring Tournament Semi-Finals, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

When and Where is WWE Night of Champions 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 will take place in Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28. The upcoming PLE of the WWE will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

WWE Night of Champions 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network held WWE TV rights in India. However, since Netflix became their new partner, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching Night of Champions 2025 on TV. The online streaming viewing option of WWE Night of Champions 2025 PLE will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 Match Cards:

John Cena (C) vs CM Punk: WWE Undisputed Championship Title

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena will put his title on the line against CM Punk at the Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia this weekend. In past, both had shared an iconic rivalry, and the hype for the match has already reached a peak point after John Cena dropped a pipebomb of his own on last week's SmackDown.

Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes: King of the Ring Final Match

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, will battle against the Viper, Randy Orton, in the King of the Ring Tournament final at the upcoming Night of Champions. The winner of the King of the Ring final will get a World Championship match of his brand at SummerSlam.

Jade Cargill vs Asuka: Queen of the Ring Final

Similar to the King of the Ring final, Jade Cargill is set to face Asuka in the Queen of the Ring summit clash at the Night of Champions PLE. The winner of the grand finale of the Queen of the Ring will get a World Championship match of his brand at SummerSlam. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 20: John Cena Shocks CM Punk With Wild Pipebomb Promo; Asuka, Randy Orton Wins and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu (C) vs Solo Sikoa: WWE United States Championship Match

After betraying the New Bloodline at the WWE Money in the Bank, Jacob Fatu is set to defend his WWE United States Championship title against Solo Sikoa. On last week's SmackDown, Solo reminded Fatu that he brought him to WWE and gave him the stage where he could become a big WWE superstar. In return, Jacob Fatu refused to return and offered a title shot to Solo Sikoa at the Night of Champions 2025.

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez: Street Fight Match

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are set to face each other in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions. The two women brutally brawled on this week's RAW after Finn Balor provoked Rqauel Rodriguez to take care of Rhea Ripley, which cost her a spot in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Since a Street Fight doesn't carry any qualification rules, the Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez encounter is expected to be a thrilling one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).