Mumbai, June 25: Ben Duckett's masterful 149 set the tone for a historic run chase as England chased down the target of 371 to defeat India by five wickets at Headingley. With the win, England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Here we will take a look at the top performers from this clash. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Reacts When Asked About Rishabh Pant’s Twin Hundreds Against England, Says ‘There’re Three More Centuries’.

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant After Century (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Indian wicket/keeper batter Rishabh Pant made twin ton in the first test against England. 134 runs in the first innings followed by a 118 in the second.

2. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, made a brilliant century in the first innings. He slammed 147 runs off 227 balls including 19 fours and a six.

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul. (Photo- X/@BCCI)

Indian batter KL Rahul slammed a brilliant century in the second innings. He made 137 runs off 247 balls including 18 fours.

4. Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket)

England batter Ben Duckett's masterful 149 set the tone for a historic run chase as England chased down the target of 371 to defeat India. He was named player of the match for his brilliance. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Gautam Gambhir Urges Patience With India’s Bowling Unit After Loss to England, Says ‘If We Start Judging After Every Game How Will We Develop Bowlers’ (Watch Video).

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The veteran Indian seamer Jasprit took 14th five wicket haul for this test career. He grabbed 5/83 in the first innings at an economy of 3.40.