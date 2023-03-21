Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field first against UP Warriorz in the final league stage match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

DC is in the second position in the points table with five wins, two losses and 10 points. UP Warriorz is in the table's third position with four wins, three losses and eight points.

DC skipper Lanning said at the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl. It has been working well for us in the last two games. We need another good performance tonight. Any team in the competition can win on any day and we have to put in a good performance tonight. If you come in a game thinking about it, it will put you off. Same team. We have been playing well, so no need to change."

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy also said at the toss, "We are not too unhappy. We will enjoy coming here and put a good total on the board. We have got three changes tonight - Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya miss out. Yashasri makes her debut so we are looking forward to her, Shabnam Ismail also comes in. The focus of our franchise is to look forward. Grace Harris has been doing the heavy lifting for us, so she has earned a well-earned rest."

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail. (ANI)

