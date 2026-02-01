Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 1 (ANI): In the 20th fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to field against the UP Warriorz at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday.

This is also the final league stage fixture before the playoffs. For Delhi, a win today would take them to 8 points and secure the final spot in the Eliminator against Gujarat Giants. However, if they lose, they will likely be knocked out because the Mumbai Indians have a better Net Run Rate.

While the UP Warriorz are at the bottom of the table with only 2 wins from 7 matches, they can still qualify if they beat Delhi by a massive margin of around 150 runs.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues said, "We will bowl first. I think the team's pretty motivated. As a captain, to be honest, it's an easy job to lead this team because they make me feel a lot at home. But yeah, I think the energy, the intensity, and the way we play our cricket is going to stay the same, and there's no more negotiable for that."

She added, "To be honest, it's always there in the back of the mind, but I think we play our best cricket when we keep things really simple, stuck to what's in our control, stuck to playing the best cricket we possibly can, and I know on the day our team plays the best cricket, nobody can defeat us. Yeah, 100%. I think over the last few weeks, I feel like I've grown a lot more than I've ever grown in the past. But I think, first, credit goes to my team, to the coach JV, our entire support staff, and the players, because they've taken a lot of the load off me. But at the same time, I think for me, every game has been such a big learning, and I think that's going to help me so much more in my cricketing career here."

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (captain), Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shipra Giri (wicketkeeper), Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)

