Wrexham (Wales), Apr 5 (AP) Wrexham looks to be closing in on a third straight promotion and a place in the second-tier Championship.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, beat Burton Albion 3-0 on Saturday thanks to three goals in a 16-minute span in the second half.

Just as important for second-place Wrexham was a 1-0 loss for third-place Wycombe at Reading in a match that took place at the same time.

It left Wrexham six points clear of Wycombe, which has a game in hand. Only two teams are automatically promoted and one of them looks sure to be Birmingham, the leader by eight points over Wrexham.

Wrexham has five games left to complete its latest promotion campaign. Just two years ago, the team was playing in the fifth-tier National League but has surged through England's soccer pyramid thanks to the injection of cash from its famous owners.

Paul Mullin, a star player in recent promotion campaigns, was omitted from the squad again by Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson. (AP) AM

