PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Yudhvir Singh Charak Replaces Injured Tushar Deshpande in Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and most teams have already started to play their fourth round of matches. Punjab Kings are a team who have played only two games so far and is yet to play a home match. They will play their first home match when they take on Rajasthan Royals at their home in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 05, Saturday. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here. Punjab Kings are still unbeaten in the IPL 2025 having secured two dominant wins in two matches so far. They have looked like a very good side under Shreyas Iyer. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have got their first win in their last match and will look to extend it. IPL 2025: Nick Knight Backs Punjab Kings Winning Formula Under Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score Updates

Punjab Kings have some explosive batting up their sleeves and they have displayed it to their fullest. Captain Shreyas Iyer has been the key piece of the batting around which the rest of the team plays. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have alternatively given starts to the team and either of Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have provided the finishing touches. They have not yet used the batting of the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge and Marco Jansen. The bowling has stepped up to their roles as well as they have not allowed the opposition to run away with the game. They will look to continue it in this game.

Rajasthan Royals started poorly but they have got a breather in the form of Nitish Rana after he played a sensational innings last game against Chennai Super Kings. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal has not given them any runs, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana are the three players with at least one half-century in the three matches so far. Riyan Parag is another of their batters who have captained with Sanju playing as impact sub but not delivered with the bat. They will need a collective performance to edge past a side like Punjab Kings. Jofra Archer looked well in the last game too and so did Wanindu Hasaranga. RR will back themselves after finding their combination in the last game. Sanju Samson Cleared by NCA to Resume Wicket-Keeping, Cricketer to Take Over Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy Ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.