Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The anticipation for the 'Legends Faceoff' has just hit a whole new level! As the countdown intensifies. Eight football legends, namely Xavi Hernandez, Rivaldo, Javier Saviola, Michael Owen, Pepe, Phillip Cocu, and Christian Karembeu, are set to join the historic showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends on April 6, 2025, at the iconic DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, as per The Sports Front press release.

Xavi Hernandez, a midfield maestro and one of the greatest passers in football history, Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona. He was also instrumental in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 & 2012 victories.

Rivaldo, the 1999 Ballon d'Or winner and a key figure for both Barcelona and Brazil, Rivaldo helped Barca win two La Liga titles and was a pivotal part of Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

Javier Saviola, the Argentine forward, dazzled fans at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, earning a reputation for his speed and clinical finishing. He won La Liga (2004-05) with Barcelona and lifted the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) with Sevilla (2005-06).

Michael Owen, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner, Owen was a goal-scoring sensation for Real Madrid and the England national team. He was part of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Liga title in the 2004-05 season.

Pepe, a defensive stalwart for Real Madrid and Portugal, Pepe won three UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies with Los Blancos. He was also a key part of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League-winning teams.

Phillip Cocu, the Dutch midfield general known for his tactical intelligence, won one La Liga title with Barcelona and was a key member of the Dutch national team during its golden era.

Christian Karembeu, a powerhouse midfielder for Real Madrid, Karembeu won two UEFA Champions League titles and played a pivotal role in France's 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 triumphs.

"I've experienced some of the greatest rivalries in football, and now I can't wait to relive it in front of passionate Indian fans in Mumbai. Get ready for a special night!" Xavi Hernandez: said as quoted by The Sports Front press release

Rivaldo said, "Football is about passion, skill, and unforgettable moments. India, I'm coming to bring my best to Legends Faceoff! See you on April 6."

Michael Owen said, "India has some of the most passionate football fans, and I'm looking forward to stepping onto the pitch for Legends Faceoff. See you in Mumbai!"

Pepe said, "I've always loved playing in high-intensity games, and this will be no different. Looking forward to a night of great football in Mumbai!"

Commenting on the partnership with The Sports Front, Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC said, "The 'Legends Faceoff' in Mumbai is not just a testament to the universal love for the game, but also a reflection of India's growing passion for football. HSBC has a strong commitment towards sports and believes in the transformative power of sports in driving positive change in society and inspiring future generations." (ANI)

