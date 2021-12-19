Huelva (Spain), Dec 19 (AP) Second seeded Akane Yamaguchi clinched the title of women's singles at the BWF World Championship on Sunday at Huelva, Spain.

The 24-year-old Japanese shuttler beat World No.1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei with convincing win in two games, 21-14, 21-11 in 39 minutes at Carolina Marin Stadium.

Yamaguchi, currently world No.3, becomes the second Japanese women player winning the BWF World Championships title in the history.

Second seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the mixed doubles title as they beat third-seeded Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight game, 21-13, 21-14 in the final match.

This title is the second ever one that Thailand players have won in the history, while the first one was made by women's single player Ratchanok Intanon who grabbed the gold medal in 2013 Guangzhou Edition. (AP)

