Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 delivered an action-packed Day 5, with UP Falcons and Vasco Vipers playing out a thrilling 36-36 tie, while Junior Steelers, Yuva Yoddhas, and Yuva Mumba each claimed impressive victories in their respective matches.

The first match of the day 5 ended in a tie (36-36) between UP Falcons and Vasco Vipers. UP Falcons' Kunal Bhati was the standout performer, securing 12 crucial raid points, while Vasco Vipers' substitute Prince turned the game around with 11 raid points of his own.

The match saw multiple lead changes, with both teams displaying remarkable defensive resilience and attacking prowess. A last-minute successful raid by Prince helped the Vasco Vipers level the score, ensuring that neither side walked away empty-handed from this electrifying contest

In the second match on Monday, Junior Steelers outplayed Chandigarh Chargers with a commanding 40-27 victory. The match saw an impressive display of raiding and defensive skills from the Steelers, who maintained their dominance throughout the game.

The Steelers started strong, capitalizing on their raiding prowess to establish an early lead. Mayank Saini and Ritik led the offensive charge, consistently earning raid points and keeping the opposition on the back foot. Meanwhile, Yogesh Chahal and Sahil Narwal anchored the Steelers' defense with crucial tackles, ensuring the Chargers struggled to score

In the final minutes, Chandigarh Chargers tried to gain momentum with Chetan Sahu and Ayush Singh attempting to breach the Steelers' defense, but their raids were met with solid tackles from the Steelers' defenders. Despite a few successful raids from the Chargers, the Steelers maintained their lead and secured a comfortable win.

In another thrilling encounter, Yuva Yoddhas outperformed Yuva Paltan with a dominant display, securing a 47-31 victory. The match saw intense moments, including super tackles, successful raids, and strategic timeouts that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

The game started with both teams displaying their defensive prowess. Shivam Singh led the charge for Yuva Yoddhas with a series of successful raids, reducing the gap early on.

Yuva Paltan attempted a comeback through Ashish Padale and Keshav Kumar, with successful raids narrowing the deficit. However, Yuva Yoddhas' defenders, particularly Nithesh Ramaiah and Ravi, executed super tackles at crucial junctures to halt the opposition's momentum

In the fourth match, Yuva Mumba showcased a dominant performance against Palani Tuskers, securing a resounding 45-24 victory. The match saw Mukesh Kumar leading the charge with a decisive Do-or-Die raid, while Prem Mandal's defensive brilliance earned multiple Super Tackles.

Sandeep Shanmugam was a standout performer for the Tuskers, successfully raiding under pressure, but Yuva Mumba's relentless defense, led by Chetan Choudhary and Lokesh Ghosliya, proved too strong. The game saw multiple All Outs inflicted by Yuva Mumba, sealing their triumph convincingly. (ANI)

