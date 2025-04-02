Greater Noida, Apr 2 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu and Arjun Prasad surged to the top of the leaderboard with totals of seven-under 137 after the second round of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship here on Wednesday.

Chandigarh's Yuvraj, a two-time PGTI winner this season, fired a brilliant 67 to climb nine spots from his overnight tied-10th position.

While Delhi's Arjun carded a steady 69, moving up two places from tied-third.

Harendra Gupta produced the day's best round, a sizzling 66, to secure a share of third place at six-under 138 alongside Delhi's Honey Baisoya, who sank two eagles in his round of 68.

Saptak Talwar, the first-round joint leader, carded a 72 to close the day as the best-placed professional from Greater Noida as he occupied fifth position at five-under 139.

The halfway cut came down at three-over 147. Sixty professionals and one amateur made the cut.

The lone amateur to make the cut was 19-year-old Sukhman Singh (71) of Noida who was tied 31st at two-over 146.

