Paris, Jun 6 (AP) Tamara Zidansek has become the first Slovenian woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament.

She did so by winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who was also unseeded here.

Zidansek dropped to her knees and held her head in her hands after winning on her first match point with a forehand winner.

Prior to the tournament the 23-year-old Zidansek had never even beaten a top 10-ranked player.

Her previous best at a major was the second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She'd twice lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

The previous best by a Slovenian woman was when Katarina Srebotnik reached the fourth round at the French Open and the U.S. Open. (AP)

