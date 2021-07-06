Harare, July 6: Zimbabwe players Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are likely to miss the one-off Test against Bangladesh after the duo was asked to self-isolate. Both players have been asked to go into self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive family members.

"Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwe's 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga as saying. "They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate," he added.

In the duo's absence, Brendan Taylor is likely to lead the side. Earlier, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo had said that he is "still not 100 per cent" sure of opening batsman Tamim Iqbal's availability for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe which gets underway on Wednesday. Sri Lanka Batting Coach Grant Flower Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Series Against India.

However, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is on track to be included in the playing XI for the one-off Test and Domingo is "pretty confident" that he will play in the game.

After the one-off Test, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match ODIs series, starting July 16. The three-match T20I series between the two sides will begin on July 23.

