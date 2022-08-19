Harare [Zimbabwe], August 19 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday announced the Zimbabwe Women's central contracts for the 2022/23 season.

A total of 19 contracts have been awarded with contracts, with national women's team captain Mary-Anne Musonda and her vice Josephine Nkomo as well as Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano in the Grade A+ category.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022, Harare Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Harare Sports Club.

"As part of our commitment to the growth and development of our women's game, we are pleased to confirm the awarding of central contracts to a talented group of 19 players," ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said in a statement.

"We believe this will not only boost the morale of our players but will also allow them to fully focus on their game ahead of a crucial period for our national team, which includes participation at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September," he added.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar to Flag off Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 on August 21.

GRADE A+: Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-TiripanoGRADE A: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne MayersGRADE B: Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen TshumaGRADE C: Esther Mbofana, Loryn Phiri, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Ashley Ndiraya, Nomatter Mutasa, Chiedza Dhururu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)