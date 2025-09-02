Harare [Zimbabwe], September 2 (ANI): Sean Williams has been named in the T20I squad after last featuring in the T20I format in May 2024 against Bangladesh, as per the official website of the ICC.

Zimbabwe has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning on September 3. The team has received a major boost with the return of experienced all-rounder Williams.

Williams captained in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, after Craig Ervine was ruled out due to injury.

Along with Williams, Zimbabwe will also have the services of Brendon Taylor, who made his international comeback after nearly four years during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Newman Nyamhuri, Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, and Tafadzwa Tsiga are the notable omissions from the squad that featured in last month's tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa, while Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani are the remaining additions to the squad.

The series will act as vital preparation for Zimbabwe ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, which begins later this month in Harare.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams. (ANI)

