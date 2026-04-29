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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Zimbabwe Women Name Squad for Pakistan White-ball Tour Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The 15-player squad features 10 new faces, signalling a bold shift towards youth development and future competitiveness on the international stage, according to Zimbabwe Cricket

Harare [Zimbabwe], April 29 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced its Women's squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan on Wednesday. The 15-player squad features 10 new faces, signalling a bold shift towards youth development and future competitiveness on the international stage, according to Zimbabwe Cricket Zimbabwe Women's technical director for the tour, Steve Mangongo, who is also in charge of ZC's Women's High Performance Programme, said the changes were both deliberate and necessary as the team transitions into the demands of Future Tours Programme (FTP) cricket. "Zimbabwe has taken a significant step into FTP cricket, and it's important that we expose young talent to the international stage while broadening our player base," Mangongo said, as quoted by ZC. "We took a hard, honest look at where we are after missing out on qualification in Nepal for the Women's T20 World Cup. "This is the right time to rebuild and to integrate emerging talent. We now have a broader pool to work with as we look ahead to the FTP and upcoming qualifiers." Promising all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu, who suffered a concussion during last month's tour of New Zealand, has fully recovered and retains her place in the side. She is joined by fellow emerging talents Beloved Biza and Adel Zimunu, underlining the selectors' confidence in the next generation. Nomvelo Sibanda, who will continue to lead the side as interim captain, is one of five players retained from the previous tour, alongside experienced all-rounder Precious Marange, whose presence adds valuable stability to the youthful squad.Mangongo emphasised that the selection process went beyond talent identification, with a strong focus on physical conditioning and long-term player development."One of our core mandates within the High Performance Programme is to develop well-rounded athletes," he said."We've all seen how the women's game has evolved, particularly in batting and fielding - players are now complete athletes. Skill development and the mental side of the game take time, but we are confident these young players, as they take their first steps in international cricket, will learn quickly and add depth and versatility to the women's game." The team will be without several experienced campaigners. Josephine Nkomo and Nyasha Gwanzura have been ruled out due to injury, while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano has been granted leave to attend to personal matters.Additionally, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri and Tendai Makusha - all part of the New Zealand tour - have not been selected for the Pakistan trip.Christabel Chatonzwa and Audrey Mazvishaya are among the non-travelling reserves together with Passionate Monorwei. The six-match tour marks a historic milestone, as it will be Zimbabwe Women's first-ever visit to Pakistan, with all matches set to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.The ODI series, scheduled for 3, 6 and 9 May, forms part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-2029, while the T20I matches will follow on 12, 14 and 15 May. Looking ahead to the tour, Mangongo acknowledged the challenge of playing in subcontinent conditions but stressed the importance of competitiveness and growth."Playing in the subcontinent is always a tough challenge. Our realistic expectation is to see this group hold their own and compete strongly throughout the tour," he said.

Zimbabwe Women's squad for Pakistan Tour:

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Nomvelo Sibanda (Captain), Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Melinda Kachingwe, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Precious Marange, Michelle Mavunga, Natasha Mtomba, Christina Mutasa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kelly Ndiraya, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)