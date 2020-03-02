SRK Shares Adorable Sketch, Scribble by AbRam

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Expressing his happiness at becoming a father thrice, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Morning morning shared a sketch made by his youngest son AbRam Khan on social media.The adorable sketch that Khan shared featured himself and his son AbRam connected by a bond of purple coloured hearts.The superstar's little one had also scribbled on the picture 'AbRam and Papa'."Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life," the 'Raees' actor wrote along with the picture.[{5ca25b4f-1953-4ddb-acdf-ab88f51112e4:intradmin/abRam.JPG}]"My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason," he further added.The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor is father to three children - daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.The superstar was last seen in Anand L. Rai 's 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma. (ANI)

