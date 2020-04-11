Suresh Raina Couldn't Wait Longer, Wife Gives Him Haircut Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): As the country is under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding it difficult to style their long hair properly.Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Raina came up with a solution of giving a haircut to her husband as the former was struggling with his long hair.Taking to Twitter Raina wrote: "I could not wait any longer thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself."Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife actor Anushka Sharma also turned into a hairstylist and dished out a stylish haircut for her husband.Suresh Raina also pledged to donate Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases of the virus. So far, 642 patients have either been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)