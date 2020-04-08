Surrey Cancels Michael Neser's Contract Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Surrey [UK], April 8 (ANI): England cricket county, Surrey, on Tuesday cancelled the contract of Australian player Michael Neser amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neser was due to be part of the first-team squad until the beginning of July - playing in County Championship cricket.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the fixtures were cancelled until May 28. Director of Cricket Alec Stewart contacted Neser and after explaining the situation it was mutually agreed that the contract would be cancelled.Stewart thanked Neser and his management company for their understanding during these testing times."Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael Neser and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision," the club's official website quoted Stewart as saying."The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way," he added. (ANI)

