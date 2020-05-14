Suspected Coronavirus Patient Jumps to Death in Pune

Pune, May 14 (PTI) A suspected coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a private hospital here on Thursday evening, a police officer said.

He took the extreme step apparently out of fear of contracting the deadly disease, he said.

"The deceased, aged between 25 and 30, was admitted to the hospital and his COVID-19 test result was awaited," said the officer attached to the Khadaki police station.

The person allegedly jumped off the third floor of the private hospital and died on the spot, he added.

