TDP MLCs Meet Legislative Secretary, Urge Him to Form Select Committee

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Legislative Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu and urged him to form the Select Committee immediately.TDP MLCs Buddha Venkanna, Ashok Babu, Bacchula Arjunudu, B Naga Jagadiswar Rao and a few others asked the Legislative Secretary to obey the orders of the Council in this regard.AP Council Chairman, on the last day of the Council's last meeting, had ordered the constitution of the Select Committees on the Decentralisation Bill and AP CRDA Repeal Bill.However, the Legislative Secretary's office has sent the Select Committee file back to the chairman's office, reportedly stating that the constitution of the Select Committee is not possible, citing certain rules. (ANI)

