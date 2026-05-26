Tech News | 7 Years of Updates, CSGCFD Formula, and Zero Gimmicks: The Pixel 10a Deep Dive

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): After using the Google Pixel 10a for a good amount of time, I'm sure that Google is least bothered with winning a spec war. Instead, they've doubled down on the formula, which I call CSGCFD. This simply means- Clean Software, a Great Camera, and a Fluid Design that just works all the time. Let me share a breakdown of my experience to help you truly understand this smartphone.

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Minimalist Magic with Design and Build

The Google Pixel 10a continues with the design language of the Google Pixel 9a, where the first thing you'll notice or rather, what's missing, is that there is 'No Camera Bump'. Google completely eliminated the camera bump, moving to a new 'bumpless design' that is unique to the A-series. The camera bar is seamlessly integrated into the back of the phone, so it's entirely flush. I find it incredibly clean, and it means no more 'wobbling' on the table; it lies perfectly flat wherever you place it.

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The Hand-Feel: I love the idea of compact-sized smartphones; the 'one-handed use' design gives me the impression that Google especially made this smartphone for someone like me. The satin metal frame and textured matte back feel premium, and it comes in four distinct colours: Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian. Just like the compact size of the Pixel 10 Pro, the Google Pixel 10a makes me happy every time I pick it up. On top of the hand-feel, the matte finish back resists fingerprints even when I have wet or oily fingers.

Durability: It is their most durable A-series phone yet. Google used Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the display for improved scratch and drop resistance. Plus, there is an IP68 rating that brings peace of mind for durability against water and dust. It's also built with sustainability in mind, featuring a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a composite back cover made with at least 81% recycled plastic, alongside recycled cobalt, copper, gold, and tungsten.

The Catch: However, I can't say that for these thick bezels that you can't find across any phone that costs Rs 50,000 in India. Yes, these bezels are roughly 10% thinner than the Google Pixel 9a, but still, why this Kolaveri Di, Google? It may not be a deal-breaker for many, as they are equal across all corners, and you'll get used to it, but the Google Pixel 10a still feels a bit 'old school' because of them. When I enquired about these bezels with Google, they said that the Pixel 10a is their most advanced A-series device yet, with the brightest display on an A-series we've ever had. It has a completely flat back, a slimmer design with uniform bezels, which are up to 0.44 mm smaller.

Bright and Fluid Display

The 6.3-inch Actua display is another reason why I don't mind those thick bezels, as the outdoor visibility is excellent with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Also, a pro tip from my end: toggle the refresh rate to 120Hz, as it's set to 60Hz by default. You'll thank me for this tip because once you switch it, the UI feels incredibly fluid. Don't get me wrong, as the Google Pixel 10a can offer a great display at 60Hz, but once it's set to 120Hz, it's on another level.

The Long Game of Performance and Software

This is where I give a polarized take where Google has decided to stick with the Tensor G4 chip, the same one in the Pixel 9a and the previous year's flagship. Now, this is something new, where usually almost every smartphone company comes up with an advanced or upgraded chip in every new phone. But not Google, and I wonder why? So, I asked Google about this choice, and they stated that at a more affordable price, Pixel 10a delivers the core, helpful Pixel experiences and excellent Tensor G4 performance for those who rely on their A-series devices. Pixel 10a is the only phone in its category to offer the Pixel camera experience, time-saving Google AI features, unbeatable protection, and next-level longevity. They do their best to balance performance and an affordable price for our A-series users to experience all that Pixel has to offer at a competitive value. Fair enough.

Daily Use: You try spending time on social media, emails, and multitasking, and it's snappy. It launches with Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive, which brings new wallpaper effects and a modernised notification shade. The haptics are also so good that they beat even ultra-premium smartphones by plenty of other brands.

Gaming/Heavy Work: It gets warm under stress and can throttle, so it's not meant for heavy video editing or high-end mobile gaming.

The Real Value: I can hardly find a solid smartphone at Rs 50,000 offering 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. You also get pro-level AI like Gemini Live for hands-free conversations and Satellite SOS hardware for emergencies when you have no cell signal.

Point-and-Shoot King:

Yes, the hardware hasn't changed (48MP main + 13MP ultra-wide), but the processing is as mature as ever.

Daylight: You will get natural, sharp shots and skin tones better than any other smartphone at this price point. For the first time on an A-series, you get Camera Coach, which uses Gemini models to read the scene and offer real-time tips on angles and framing.

AI Tricks: Features like Add Me allow you to join the group photo by blending two shots together, while Auto Best Take automatically finds the best expression for everyone in a group pic. There's also Macro Focus for close-ups of details like 'mehendi' or outfit textures, and Top Shot, which captures frames before and after you click so you don't miss the moment.

Low Light: It's the same as the Google Pixel 9a, which is a good thing, as the 'Night Sight' continues to be reliable. It magically pulls detail out of shadows without making the photo look fake. You can even use Astrophotography for star-filled skies. This is something that most brands are trying nowadays, and what they get is 'nothing' (IFYKYK).

Editing: You can literally edit by asking Google Photos to 'make the sky more dramatic'. You also have Magic Eraser for photo-bombers and Long Exposure to turn traffic or waves into cinematic motion.

Missing: Let me say this without any fancies that while you do get Super Res Zoom up to 8x, the zoom quality drops off after 2x digital zoom, as there's no dedicated telephoto lens.

Battery and Charging:

In the world of silicon-carbon phones offering massive battery life numbers, the Google Pixel 10a is giving a tough fight as a solid performer despite having a 5,100mAh battery under its hood. It easily lasts more than a full day when I use it for medium to light loads. That's why I always say that sometimes, numbers do not define performance solely.

The Slowdown: You can charge the Google Pixel 10a faster now as the wired charging supports up to 30W. It's a nice bump for sure, but to get those maximum speeds, you will need to pair it with a 45W USB-C PPS charger or higher, which is sold separately. At times, it still feels like forever to get 100% juice. I have tested an endless number of mid-rangers offering 80W to 100W charging, so yes, it's that sluggish feel you can get when you compare it with other phones priced around Rs 50,000. It takes around 90 minutes for a full top-up, btw.

In The End

Be happy and chill if you own the Google Pixel 9a, as I can't convince you with some solid reasons to upgrade. However, you should consider hopping onto the bandwagon of the Pixel 10a if you're coming from an older device or want to switch to a 'no-fuss' Android phone that will last until 2032 and costs Rs 49,999 (256GB). It's for the user who values a great camera and long-term support over raw gaming power or flashy designs. Overall, the Google Pixel 10a is a great choice for all of you.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)