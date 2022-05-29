Shenzhen [China], May 29 (ANI): Realme has announced Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0's early access program for its Snapdragon 680-powered smartphone, the Realme 9i.

According to GSM Arena, Realme 9i users can participate in the Realme UI 3.0 early access program by heading to the Settings, Software Update menu, then tapping on the Trial version, Apply Now, and submitting the required details.

Also Read | Marcelo Confirms Real Madrid Exit After Los Blancos' 14th UEFA Champions League Title Win.

Users will get the update if their application gets accepted. However, currently, there are only 1000 slots available. Also, the early access software often contains bugs that could hamper the user experience, so it should be avoided if the phone is a primary device, reported the outlet.

As per GSM Arena, in addition to announcing the Realme UI 3.0 early access program for Realme 9i, Realme also announced the Realme UI 3.0 open beta program for the Realme 8i. The procedure to enrol in the open beta program is the same as participating in 9i's early access program. (ANI)

Also Read | Ramdeo 'Rammu' Agrawal Unveils 'The Empire' Residential Project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)