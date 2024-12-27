Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): Apple has unveiled a fresh advertisement aimed at encouraging users to stick to their 2025 fitness resolutions with the Apple Watch Series 10.

The ad ties into the familiar tradition of setting New Year's resolutions, positioning the Apple Watch as the perfect partner to help users stay motivated throughout the year, as per MacRumors.

In the new campaign, Apple highlights a telling statistic: most people abandon their fitness goals by the second Friday of January.

With that in mind, the company suggested that the Apple Watch can provide the motivation needed to prevent users from giving up.

"This year, what if a little bit of help on our wrists could help us quit, quitting?" the ad asks, ending with the slogan "motivation on your wrist," as per MacRumors.

The campaign emphasizes the watch's ability to offer consistent reminders and notifications.

These include prompts to close activity rings and notifications for reaching workout milestones.

Apple is also spotlighting its running-focused features, such as pace tracking and alerts that encourage users to push harder during their runs.

