Veteran Telugu producer and director Tammareddy Bharadwaja has lashed out at Pushpa 2: The Rule star Allu Arjun following his involvement in the tragic stampede outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which led to the death of one woman (Revathi) and serious injuries to her son (Sri Tej). Bharadwaj blamed Arjun's actions and ego for the incident, stating that the entire Telugu film industry is now being forced to apologise and bow down to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja Slams Allu Arjun

Tammareddy Bharadwaj expressed strong disapproval over Pushpa 2 stampede incident involving Allu Arjun. He stated that while mistakes are inevitable, intentionally covering them up is unacceptable. Bharadwaj also criticised the Telugu film industry's repeated need to apologise and "stand with folded hands" before the CM. He pointed out the growing trend of stars travelling in convoys and holding roadshows, which escalated fan frenzy. Bharadwaj suggested that if celebrities simply enjoyed films quietly, such incidents could have been avoided.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja on 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident

Noted Tollywood personality, Producer and Director Tammareddy Bharadwaj has come out strong against #AlluArjun : "Due to one person's "EGO" the entire #TeluguFilmIndustry , has to bow down before the Chief Minister (#RevanthReddy)" "May be it's unfortunate, but mistake has been… pic.twitter.com/2olA553tJP — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 27, 2024

Tammareddy Bharadwaja Mentions Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna

Tammareddy further said, "Earlier, heroes didn’t behave like this. Legendary stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna have often watched films with their fans. Yet, they did so discreetly—they would go to a multiplex, watch the movie, and return after briefly interacting with fans present at the venue. If they had to visit a single-screen theater, they would do silently, without announcing it. But now, social media reveals when and where a hero will be, even before they arrive. This leads to massive crowds gathering to see them, resulting in chaotic situations."

"If heroes remember that they are ordinary humans like everyone else, there wouldn’t be so much chaos surrounding their activities," he concluded.

About 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere. He was granted bail the same day and released the following morning after spending a night in jail. The incident has had widespread discussion in Tollywood and on social media. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with top Telugu film industry figures to address the issue. During the meeting, the CM emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order, urging celebrities to control their fans and the industry to take responsibility.

