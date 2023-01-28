Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): American tech conglomerate Google has revealed that Chrome for Android browser is getting a new feature, which allows users to lock Incognito tabs when they leave the app.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, a new privacy setting lets users unlock these tabs with a screen lock, be it with biometric info, PIN or pattern.

This new feature is pretty straightforward. When Chrome is opened, and a user wants to use the Incognito tabs after the phone was locked, there will be a prompt on the screen to use your preferred screen unlock method and verify you have access. The public tabs will remain publicly available, reported GSM Arena.

The feature is extremely useful for devices used by more than one person where one doesn't want the others to know what is being browsed. This is the closest Chrome for Android has gotten to different profiles for different users.

As per GSM Arena, Google said the feature is still rolling out, so some users might have to wait a bit to get it. The company revealed the update while also sharing some tips on staying safe on Chrome for Data Privacy Day, which is tomorrow, January 28. (ANI)

