Agartala, January 27: Tripura, the hilly state in the northeast, is all set to witness the dance of democracy as the Election Commission of India announced the full schedule of Assembly Elections 2023 for the state. Voting for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 will take place on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2, announced the ECI. Besides Tripura, the EC also announced the poll schedule for Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The tenure of the Tripura state assembly, which consists of 60 seats, will end on March 22. The incumbent BJP is eyeing a consecutive win, while the CPI(M) and Congress have come together to stop the saffron party. Before the BJP won the state in 2018, the CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled Tripura for 25 years leading to the region being dubbed a "red holdout", while Congress remained the main opposition. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Left Front Fields Candidates on 47 Seats, Congress to Contest on 13.

BJP's win in the previous assembly election marked a tectonic shift in the state's political landscape as the CPI(M) and Congress joined hands. As the state undergoes state elections, let's take a look at facts about the 2018 assembly elections. Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission Bans Release of Election Related Materials During 48 Hours Before Polling.

Seats Won by Each Party in the 2018 Tripura Election:

Vote Share Seats BJP 43.59% 36 Left Front Alliance 44.35% 16 Congress 1.79% 0

Result of Tripura Assembly Election 2018:

In 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged like a proverbial bolt from the blue to win the assembly elections in Tripura. This brought an end to a record twenty-year continued tenure of then-chief minister Manik Sarkar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI(M). In a first, the BJP formed a government in the state in 2018 under Biplab Deb's leadership. On March 9, 2018, Deb took oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura and later on May 14, 2022, he resigned from the post and the sitting CM Manik Saha took over on May 15, 2022, and was elected to the legislative assembly of Tripura on June 26, 2020, after winning the by-election from Town Bordowali.

The state elections of Tripura are crucial for the saffron party as it has been challenged by the new entrants in the state like Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).