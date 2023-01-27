The T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 is nearing its end as India Women (IND-W) take on South Africa Women (SA-W) in match number five on January 28 (Saturday) at the Buffalo Park in East London. The starting time of the league match between India and South Africa Women is 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two teams will also feature in the final clash of the ongoing Tri-nation series as West Indies Women were withdrawn from the race after facing three consecutive defeats in the contest. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women SA Tri-Series 5th T20I Cricket Match in East London.

Harmanpreet Kaur led India were right on the money in their second clash of the Tri-series against West Indies. The duo of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Vice captain Smriti Mandhana at the top-order had the team's back in the previous match and pushed a decent innings together to get off to a good total. The two leads of the team India will be looking to continue their run of form in the next fixture as well before moving to the final clash. Deepti Sharma is enjoying her services with bat and ball as the star all-rounder proved hefty for the team in both the matches of the Tri-series earlier. The team majorly saw contributions from its senior lot thus far in the ongoing Tri-angular tournament with newly included Amanjot Kaur, the only younger player who stood out among the key performers.

After losing to India in the series opener, hosts South Africa will avail the upcoming challenge against the Women-in-blue before the final confrontation on Feb 2. Nat Sciver Crowned With ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-head Record in T20I

The two teams have played 14 T20Is against each other. India Women could win nine times, whereas, South Africa Women on only four occasions. One match ended with no result.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Key Players

Key Players Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma Nonkululeko Mlaba Laura Wolverdt

IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Mini Battles

Laura Wolvaardt vs Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana gainst Ayabonga Khaka will be the mini battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The fifth match of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London on January 28 (Saturday) and the starting time of the match will be 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 in India and will provide Live Telecast of the 5th T20I on its channels. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will Live Stream the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND-W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur ( C), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Amanjot Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav.

SA-W Likely Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus ( C), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

