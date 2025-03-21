Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Google has announced the introduction of an AI-powered upgrade for Gmail's search function.

The new feature, which is being rolled out for users worldwide, promises to provide more accurate and relevant results by taking into account a range of factors beyond just keywords.

Also Read | CUET UG 2025 Registration Window To Close on March 22, Know Steps To Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in, Fee Structure and Other Important Details.

The upgraded search function will consider "recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts" when returning search results, The Verge reported.

This means that users will be more likely to find the emails they are looking for at the top of their search results, saving them time and effort.

Also Read | Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Transfer Over 'Cash Discovery' From His Home: Allahabad High Court Bar Association Says Not 'Trash Bin'.

"With this update, the emails you're looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results -- saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily," Google said in its blog post.

The new "most relevant" search results feature is available to users with personal Google accounts and can be accessed through the Gmail website or via Google's Android and iOS Gmail apps.

The feature won't replace Gmail's traditional chronological keyword search results.

Instead, users will have the option to toggle between the two approaches, allowing for greater flexibility and control.

As Google continues to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance its suite of productivity tools, the upgraded Gmail search function is expected to make a significant impact on user experience.

With its ability to provide more accurate and relevant results, the feature aims to save users time and effort, making it a valuable addition to the Gmail platform. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)