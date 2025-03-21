New Delhi, March 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 tomorrow, March 22. Candidates yet to submit their applications should do so promptly to avoid last-minute issues. The application fee payment window will remain open until March 23, 2025, at 11:50 PM. Additionally, the application correction window will be available from March 24 to March 26, allowing candidates to modify specific details on their forms.

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted between May 8 and June 1, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) at 300 centers across India and abroad. The test duration will be 60 minutes per subject, with multiple shifts scheduled based on candidate volume and subject combinations. The exam will be available in 13 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must carefully select their preferred language while applying, as changes will not be allowed later. BPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out: Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Schedule for Upcoming Exams, Check Dates of Integrated CCE 70th Mains and Other Examinations.

How To Apply for CUET UG 2025?

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on ‘CUET UG 2025 registration’ Complete registration before proceeding to the application form Fill out the application form and upload required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For the General (UR) category, the application fee is INR 1,000 for up to three subjects, with an additional INR 400 per extra subject.

Admission & Universities Accepting CUET UG Scores

CUET UG 2025 scores will be accepted by 47 central universities, 42 state universities, 10 government institutions, 35 deemed universities, and 171 private universities across India. Each university will release its course-wise cut-offs and admission criteria after the results. JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download and Other Important Details.

Students can opt for a specialisation different from their Class 12 stream, provided they meet UG course criteria. However, their subject selection must align with Class 12 subjects. Candidates should refer to the CUET UG 2025 brochure for subject requirements.

For updates, applicants should regularly check the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).