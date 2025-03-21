Prayagraj, March 21: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Friday opposed the transfer of Delhi High Court sitting judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official home a huge stash of cash was reportedly discovered, saying it was not a "trash bin". Cash Discovery Row: Supreme Court Collegium Starts Initial Inquiry Against Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

In a resolution passed soon after the news of the judge's transfer by a Supreme Court collegium was reported, the association said, "We were taken aback that the Supreme Court has transferred Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad High Court..."

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has reportedly decided to transfer Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court following the incident.