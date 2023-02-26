Washingon [US], February 26 (ANI): American tech multinational Google's Workspace apps are getting a makeover as the company plans to refresh the design of Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides in the coming weeks.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Google is doing so to align with its Material Design 3 design system more closely, the company announced recently.

For those familiar with Gmail's refreshed look, the new designs take a lot of cues from that. Google appears to be adding a few additional darker hues to areas like the toolbar and comments in order to help them stand out from a document's white page.

In contrast to the rectangle with rounded corners Google now employs for the 'Share' button, it is now more rounded. Further, Google is implementing a feature it mentioned in October: compatibility for third-party smart chips, reported The Verge.

In a manner similar to Notion and Coda, this might enable you to seamlessly incorporate third-party applications into your work.

These apps include Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and ZenDesk and will become available in the "coming weeks."

It released some new smart chips of its own as well, such as stopwatch, emoji voting, calendar invite, and a useful date shortcut chip in Sheets, as well as stopwatch, emoji voting, and calendar invite chips for Docs, as per The Verge. (ANI)

