Los Angeles [US], November 8 (ANI): Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Instagram is testing a new feature that will let users disable read receipts in DMs (Direct Messages), The Verge reported.

While Zuckerberg did not share any details on when the feature will be available to everyone, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a screenshot of the upcoming read receipts toggle on his broadcast channel.

A similar feature is already available on the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, which lets users disable read receipts for reading messages privately.

Also, Zuckerberg and Mosseri did not mention if that option will be coming to Messenger, which also forces users to use read receipts with no way to disable them.

Meanwhile, Instagram is planning to come up with a Threads application programming interface (API). This will help developers to create different apps and experiences around Threads, TechCrunch reported.

"We're working on it. My concern is that it'll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done," Mosseri said in an Instagram post. (ANI)

