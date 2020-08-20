New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): While many settle for a good-paying job, there are few who hustle and chase their passion to convert their dream to a steady income. With better technological advances over the years, people are learning to monetise their talents and also pave a way to reach their target audience.

In the current scenario, the COVID-19 pandemic has instantly blocked physical connectivity among humans and has left many jobless.

However, technology has facilitated the idea among people that passion can be converted into a source of income. Here are some tech platforms that can help skilled people to pursue their passion and make a living out of it.

1. Knorish

Knorish is a technology company with an all-in-one online course platform that allows people to launch their online academies that sell courses and content. It enables individuals such as artists, trainers, coaches, professionals, consultants, experts, and institutions to build and launch their entire online business and earn a steady income based on their passion or interest.

The feature-packed platform offers full-stack course creation tools for launching online courses and businesses. The platform comes with a custom website builder along with a course builder tool that helps create multimedia-rich content including Videos, PPTs, Word docs, Prezi presentations, embed videos from YouTube or Vimeo, conduct automated assessments, and more.

Additionally, the platform automates payment collection via a pre-integrated payment gateway and has been built specifically to ensure that anyone and everyone with a hobby or skill can build and launch their online academy.

2. Shiprocket

Shiprocket is India's largest e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs. With 20 courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. COVID-19 induced lockdown caused several people to work from home and motivated them to create products like handicrafts, masks, sanitisers, etc.

People started selling these items on social Commerce and E-commerce mediums along with the existing category of Kirana stores, grocery sellers, etc. Tech-enabled logistic companies like Shiprocket actively helped these small sellers in maintaining business continuity by making pickup and delivery seamless during this phase.

The platform also helps such small sellers with its variety of services from Website developments, Live tracking of package, packaging solution, and act as a fulfillment partner to its sellers right from where the order is placed to customer doorstep.

3. Instagram

The Facebook-owned picture and video-sharing social networking service that allows users to upload media, which can be edited with filters and organized with tags and location information and shared among users across countries.

Instagram has been proven to be a very good medium for various sellers and experts to monetise their skills. Be it a food lover, painter, a fitness enthusiast, small seller, or a photographer, Instagram has generated business for millions through brand associations in a very unique way and helped people create and establish a business.

4. YouTube

The American online video-sharing platform allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to playlists, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users. It offers a wide variety of user-generated videos pertaining to different concepts, facts, and sectors and helps people monetise according to the interest generated on the platform in the form of likes and views.

For years and even in the COVID-19 era, YouTube stood out to be one of the best platforms for various bloggers and content creators to monetise their interests and generate business for them in this difficult phase.

5. Meesho

Meesho is an Indian-origin social commerce platform incepted in 2015. It enables small businesses and individuals who can turn their hobby into a business by starting their online stores via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc.

The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and aims to soothe some of the WhatsApp commerce pain points by moving much of the buying experience to its dedicated mobile shopping app. (ANI)

The customers can browse 'carousels' of products, ask questions to the buyer, and make an online payment via a clickable URL if they prefer that to cash or bank transfer through the application. Several home entrepreneurs and experts use this platform from pre-COVID and post COVID time to help people convert their passion into a steady income. (ANI)

