Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau has been making a lot of buzz these days for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, he was in the news for targeting Ekta Kapoor and recently the so-called YouTuber made headlines for his video filled with derogatory language. His clip was abusive, promoted violence and also spread hate. Many celebs and netizens tagged Mumbai Police and the cyber cell to take action against him. And looks like finally, the authorities have taken the complaint seriously as Bhau's Instagram account has been now taken down for going against the community guidelines. Kubbra Sait Calls Out Hindustani Bhau's Viral Video Promoting Communal Violence (Read Tweet).

Yep, you read that right. So, now when you simply google Hindustani Bhau Instagram and click on the link, you land on a page that reads 'Sorry, this page isn't available'. For the unversed, Bhau is known to be quite an outspoken man and a staunch supporter of Hinduism. Also, as soon as this news of Bhau's Instagram account has been taken down was out, netizens rejoiced. Hindustani Bhau Deletes TikTok Account in Support of Carry Minati After 'YouTube Vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Taken Down, Fans React With Funny Memes.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

And Here's One Of The Recent Controversial Videos Of Hindustani Bhau:

HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution... pic.twitter.com/oeCfdGFRu5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 18, 2020

Not just his videos, the man has also churned news for speaking ill about Anushka Sharma produced Bulbul wherein he had tagged the film as Hinduphobic. In June, he had also created a storm on Twitter by filing a complaint against Ekta for disrespecting Indian army in her XXX 2 web series. Hindustani Bhau's real name is Vikas Phathak. Stay tuned!

