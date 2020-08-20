Latest Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes, Ganpati Bappa Morya Images and Greetings For Free Download Online: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on August 22. It is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by Hindus. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is observed to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh to Earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati/Gauri. On this day, Ganesh idol is brought at home or publicly on elaborate pandals. However, this year, as the world is reeling under coronavirus pandemic, not many would be organising a public Ganesh pandal, in order to avoid social gathering. But there are no limitations in sending Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS to send during Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Status, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is indeed the auspicious occasion, as it is the birthday of Lord Ganesh. Various rituals are performed when Ganesh idol is at home, like chanting of Vedic hymns, Hindu texts as prayers and also observe fasting. Modak is the traditional sweet prepared during Ganeshotsav and distributed as Pooja Prasad. Ganesh idols are kept at home for one and a half-day, three days, five days, seven days or ten days. When Ganesh idol leaves home, it is immersed in the nearby body of water such as a river or sea. When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2020? Know The Beginning Date of The 10-Day Festival of Ganeshotsav In Maharashtra This Year.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, it is not advisable to visit your friend or relatives home for the social gathering to avoid the spread of COVID-19. However, you can keep the spirit of celebration high by sending out Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, HD images, wallpapers, stickers, GIFs which are available for free download below. Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ganesha Always Stay Your Mentor and Protector and Remove Obstacles From Your Life. Wish You and Family a Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the Grace of God Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You Always.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Lord Ganesha That May You Have a Prosperous and Long Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Tread on the Path of Righteousness As Shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the Festival of Lord Ganesh, Spread the Message of Honesty, and Love Through This World.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 GIF

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative this Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers to your friends and relatives by downloading it from here. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family, may Lord Vighna Vinayaka bless you and your family with good health and prosperity.

