New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The 'Nothing Phone (1)' is geared up to arrive on July 12 with dual rear cameras, and the company has shared a bunch of raw, unfiltered camera samples to show what all they are capable of.

As per GSM Arena, in addition to sharing the camera samples, Nothing has also revealed the Phone (1)'s camera specs. The primary camera uses a 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, while the ultrawide unit has a field of view of 114 degrees. The camera system has dual OIS and EIS, and one would also be able to record videos with 1 billion colours.

The (1) phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

While most modern smartphones have 3-4 rear cameras, Nothing prides itself on having only two cameras on the back of the phone (1) that produce great results, rather than three or four cameras with rather unimpressive performance to have.

"They stack cameras. Think more is more. But more just means more cameras of lower quality. For an illusion of innovation. More lidar sensors you'd never use. More for the sake of it. Just to take more from you. So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones," said Nothing in a blog post.

Nothing hasn't detailed on the Phone (1)'s specs sheet yet, but the company previously confirmed that the Phone (1) will come with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 120Hz screen, and an in-display fingerprint reader, reports GSM Arena.

With just a few days from the event, it would not be a long wait to find out all about Nothing Phone (1) specs, pricing and availability. (ANI)

