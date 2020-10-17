Shenzen [China], October 17 (ANI): The long-time public face of OnePlus, Carl Pei has announced his departure from the company after nearly seven years.

According to The Verge, the marketer and brand builder used a combination of bold promises, real talk, and unconventional marketing campaigns to turn smartphone enthusiasts simply looking for a good deal into a community of OnePlus fans.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Scores His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Milestone During DC vs CSK Match in IPL 2020.

In a blog post on the OnePlus forums, Pei said, "I am looking forward to taking some time to decompress and catch up with my family."

The Co-founder did not mention the reason for the decision.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Asks Rubina Dilaik to Pack Her Bags and Leave.

However, rumors suggest that he had a falling-out with fellow co-founder and CEO Pete Lau, and/or that Pei left to start his own new venture, but his memo does not sound like the words of someone who left for a new job, as per The Verge.

The company has recently launched the OnePlus 8T.

Pei, meanwhile, led the development of OnePlus' less expensive recent phone: the Nord, The Verge reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)