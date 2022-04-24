Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Last week, Poco had earlier announced that an event will be held on April 26 to unveil the Poco F4 GT and now the company has stated that it will introduce two more products at the event.

According to GSM Arena, one will be the Poco Watch, while the other one will be what the company has called its "first customized product with Genshin Impact!"

This could be the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition TWS earphones that leaked online earlier. It showed that the buds and the charging case will come in red colour with gold and brown accents.

Poco hasn't divulged anything about the Poco Watch yet, but its leaked images have revealed the smartwatch's design.

As per GSM Arena, the Poco Watch will have three colour options, and its leaked specs include a 1.6" colour AMOLED screen of the 360x320-pixel resolution, heart rate monitor, and blood oxygen level monitor, and 5 ATM water resistance. (ANI)

