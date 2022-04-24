National Skipping Day is observed with the purpose to raise physical health awareness for children with a day of healthy exercise through skipping. It is celebrated every year on April 24. Skipping is a great cardio exercise that tones your calves and tightens your core and if done regularly, it can also improve your capacity and build stamina. And the best thing is you can do this exercise anywhere, be it indoor or outdoor. As you celebrate National Skipping Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have made a list of numerous health benefits that you can enjoy by skipping regularly. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Shows Off His Skipping Skills at India Today Conclave 2021

Improves Heart Health

As mentioned earlier, skipping is a great cardio exercise. It increases the heart rate thus significantly reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Increases Stamina

The more skipping you do regularly, the more your stamina increases. You may feel less tired if you practice skipping regularly which can help you get rid of fatigue.

Strengthens Your Bones

Skipping gives strength to your bones and increases bone density. It reduces the chances of osteoporosis.

Gives You a Flat Belly

Research suggests that skipping burns 25% more calories in 10 minutes than jogging. It helps you burn overall body fat.

Good for Lungs

According to researchers, skipping is a very good way of promoting better respiration and improved blood circulation.

Skipping helps you reach your fitness goals faster. You don't even need to step out of the house or wait for the weather to be favourable. It is one exercise that can help you with numerous benefits like a flat belly, good skin, healthy heart and lungs etc. Enjoy National Skipping Day with this fantastic cardio exercise right at your home. Wishing everyone Happy National Skipping Day 2022!

