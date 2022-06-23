Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): Realme today unveiled the Watch R100, the company's newest TechLife smartwatch.

According to GSM Arena, it features a 1.32-inch TFT LCD with 360x360px resolution, an aluminium alloy body, and a battery life that is rated for seven days.

The TechLife WatchR100 performs the usual health monitoring tasks, including all-day heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress tracking in addition to step and activity monitoring.

Your sleep data can also be tracked by the watch, which also offers activity tracking for more than 100 sports modes with customized training effects, recovery time data, and exercise data.

There are more than 100 watch faces available, and the watch has a speaker and microphone so it can answer Bluetooth calls from your connected smartphone.

The Realme Wear companion app, which is accessible on both Android and iOS, is used to pair the watch over Bluetooth 5.2, as reported by GSM Arena.

The retail price for the TechLife Watch R100 is INR 3,499 (USD44), and it is available in black and grey.

On June 28 at noon, realme.com, Flipkart, and other partner retailers will begin open sales in India. (ANI)

