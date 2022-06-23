Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah were seen representing Leicestershire during their warm-up game against India on June 23, Thursday. But fans have been curious to know the reason behind this. This was actually done as part of a special pre-match arrangement between the BCCI, ECB and Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) to make sure that all of India's players can get adequate match practice before the fifth rescheduled Test match against England, on July 1. India Fall of Wickets: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Others Depart Cheaply in Practice Match vs Leicestershire (Watch Video Highlights)

While India was led by skipper Rohit Sharma, who would be captaining the Test side for the very first time in overseas conditions, the Leicestershire team had Samuel Evans as captain. These four Indian players were part of Leicestershire's playing XI on the day. Prasidh Krishna gained a measure of success in the warm-up game as he dismissed fellow Indian Shreyas Iyer for a duck. India lost a total of five wickets with skipper Sharma (25), Shubman Gill (21), Hanuma Vihari (3) Shreyas Iyer (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (13) among the ones to perish.

At lunch, India scored 90/5 with former captain Virat Kohli batting on 9* accompanied by KS Bharat (6*). Leicestershire bowler Roman Walker was the most successful one with three wickets.

