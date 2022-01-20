Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Samsung's highly-anticipated upcoming Galaxy A-series phone--the Galaxy A33 5G has been greenlit by FCC and the latest certification has revealed that the gadget with come with a 5,000mAh battery.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy A33 5G bearing the SM-A336B model number will bring a 5,000mAh battery with the same EB-BA336ABY part number seen in a Safety Korea listing last year.

The smartphone will come bundled with a 25W USB-C adapter but will lack a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

The device was previously spotted in renders showing out a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch and triple cameras.

The company will announce the Galaxy A33 5G later on in Q1. (ANI)

